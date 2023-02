LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing a DUI charge after a head-on crash on Nicholasville Road right before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police responded to the scene on Nicholasville Road, at the intersection of Arcadia Park near Alumni Drive, when they determined an SUV was heading the wrong way when it hit a van.

The man driving the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No one else was hurt, according to police.