Man charged with manslaughter for allegedly selling deadly drug dose

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond police charged a man with manslaughter Tuesday for allegedly selling a deadly drug dose.

Police said they responded to a residence on Jason Drive on June 28 where they found a man dead from an overdose.

Upon further investigation, police said they found evidence identifying 26-year-old Nathaniel Quan Taylor as the person who sold the drugs to the victim.

Police arrested Taylor Tuesday after a brief foot chase in Richmond.

He was charged with fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident and manslaughter.