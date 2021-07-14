Watch
News

Actions

Man charged with manslaughter for allegedly selling deadly drug dose

items.[0].image.alt
Richmond Police Department
richmondmug.jpg
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 08:24:56-04

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond police charged a man with manslaughter Tuesday for allegedly selling a deadly drug dose.

Police said they responded to a residence on Jason Drive on June 28 where they found a man dead from an overdose.

Upon further investigation, police said they found evidence identifying 26-year-old Nathaniel Quan Taylor as the person who sold the drugs to the victim.

Police arrested Taylor Tuesday after a brief foot chase in Richmond.

He was charged with fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident and manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight