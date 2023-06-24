Man charged with murder after fatal crash in Green County

GREEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and charged following a fatal crash around 1:53 a.m. Saturday in Green County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 22-year-old Daniel Sidebottom was traveling west on KY 323 when he disregarded a stop sign and caution light controlling the intersection of KY 61 and KY 323. He entered the intersection and collided with another vehicle traveling north on KY 61.

The other vehicle operated by 63-year-old Ronald Durfee, was transported to the hospital for treatment along with four other passengers. 63-year-old Sandra Durfee, another passenger was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say that Sidebottom refused medical treatment at the scene.

He was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, disregarding a stop sign, murder, two counts of assault first degree, and three counts of assault second degree.

Sidebottom was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.