Man charged with murder in connection to September homicide on Jennifer Road

Posted at 2:56 PM, Nov 11, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Lexington back in September.

37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart is charged with murder for the shooting death of Raymond Brooks. At the time he was charged, Lockhart was in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges unrelated to the homicide, and he remains in custody.

Police say around noon on September 22, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they located a man, later identified as Brooks, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries. Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived.

This was Lexington's 36th homicide of the year at the time.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.

