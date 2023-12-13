Man charged with vehicular homicide in connection to April crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that happened back in April of this year.

Around 5:18 p.m. on April 30, 2023, police responded to the 5900 block of Todds Road for a crash involving two cars.

The Lexington Police Department says preliminary investigation found that a car driven by 67-year-old Robert Seeley crossed over the center line and hit another car.

The woman driving that car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died due to her injuries on May 11, 2023.

Police report that a Drug Recognition Expert found that Seeley was impaired at the time of the crash.

On December 6, 2023, Seeley was indicted for vehicular homicide, DUI, and failure to notify DOT of address change.

He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.