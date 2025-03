MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mercer County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man is dead after an "accidental drowning" at Herrington Lake on Monday night.

The coroner identified the man as 76-year-old John Wood, who they say "stumbled on stairs leading to the lake, fell 35 to 40 feet before hitting his head on rocks, causing a severe head injury, leaving him incapacitated, which led to the drowning."