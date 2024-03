WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after a crash in Whitley County Wednesday morning.

Kentucky State Police says they responded to a single-car crash around 6:45 a.m. on I-75 southbound at the 15-mile marker.

KSP says 66-year-old William L. Hoskins was driving south on I-75 when he lost control and hit a rock wall. Hoskins was transported to Baptist Regional Hospital in Corbin but later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.