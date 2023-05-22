Watch Now
Coroner identifies man dead after Florence Avenue shooting, ruled a homicide

Posted at 6:36 AM, May 22, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police confirmed a man died at the scene of a shooting on Florence Avenue, near the Lexington Cemetery.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified 19-year-old Jalen Henderson as the victim. His death has been ruled as a homicide. This is the 8th homicide of the year.

His cause of death was a gunshot wound and he died at 3:15 a.m. Monday at the scene on Florence Avenue, according to the coroner's report.

Another male victim was shot on this block late Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

Police tell us they're working to determine if these two incidents are related.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

