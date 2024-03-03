Man dead after trooper-involved shooting in Harlan County

TEETERSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after a trooper-involved shooting in Harlan County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the Critical Incident Response Team was called to investigate the shooting that occurred on Saturday in the Teetersville community of Harlan County.

CRIT arrived at a home in the community at around 10:14 p.m. and began an investigation into the incident. One man was pronounced dead by the Harlan County Coroner.

No other injuries were reported, and no other details have been released at this time.

