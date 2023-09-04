Man dead in Powell County motorcycle crash

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Powell County Sunday.

The crash happened on KY 9009 near mile-marker 30 in Stanton.

Police say Randy Howell of Pikeville was driving west on KY 9009 on a motorcycle when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to overturn.

Charles Roberts of Pikeville was also driving a motorcycle in the same direction on KY 9009. Police say Roberts lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a collision.

Roberts was transported to UK Hospital. Howell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Powell County Coroner.

KSP is handling the investigation.