Watch Now
News

Actions

Man dead in Powell County motorcycle crash

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:14 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 15:17:47-04

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Powell County Sunday.

The crash happened on KY 9009 near mile-marker 30 in Stanton.

Police say Randy Howell of Pikeville was driving west on KY 9009 on a motorcycle when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to overturn.

Charles Roberts of Pikeville was also driving a motorcycle in the same direction on KY 9009. Police say Roberts lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a collision.

Roberts was transported to UK Hospital. Howell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Powell County Coroner.

KSP is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18