Man dies after being struck by UTV on Robinson Creek Road in Manchester

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Manchester man died Thursday after being struck by a utility terrain vehicle on Robinson Creek Road in Clay County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 56-year-old Robert L. Fisher Jr. stepped from the shoulder of the roadway into the path of a Polaris UTV and was struck.

KSP says Fisher was transported to Advent Health Manchester by Clay County EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Clay County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead.

According to KSP, the driver of the UTV was traveling east on Robinson Creek Road, checking on farmland in the area, at the time of the collision. KSP says the driver was unable to avoid Fisher.

Detective Shane Bowling is leading the investigation, assisted by KSP personnel, the Clay County Coroner's Office, and Clay County EMS. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, though toxicology results are pending.