Man dies after collision on Boonesboro Road in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after being involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon in Madison County.

Kentucky State Police say the collision happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road. Police believe in their initial investigation that 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner, of Richmond, KY, was traveling north on Boonesboro Road when he exited the roadway striking a culvert and overturning causing him to be ejected.

Wagoner died at the scene as a result of the collision.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Chris Damron.