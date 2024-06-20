Watch Now
News

Actions

Man dies after tractor-trailer hits pole, overturns in northern Kentucky

POLICE TAPE 07232023
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
-
POLICE TAPE 07232023
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 20, 2024

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a man is dead after the tractor-trailer he was operating hit a pole and overturned on US-60 in Crittenden on Wednesday night.

According to KSP, the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office contacted them regarding the deadly single-vehicle collision.

KSP said that 61-year-old Shawn G. Colman of Louisville, Illinois, was driving a 2025 Kenworth tractor-trailer when it exited the right shoulder of the roadway, hit a power pole, and overturned.

Colman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crittenden County coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation by Accident Reconstructionist Aaron Jestes.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18