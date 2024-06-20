Man dies after tractor-trailer hits pole, overturns in northern Kentucky

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a man is dead after the tractor-trailer he was operating hit a pole and overturned on US-60 in Crittenden on Wednesday night.

According to KSP, the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office contacted them regarding the deadly single-vehicle collision.

KSP said that 61-year-old Shawn G. Colman of Louisville, Illinois, was driving a 2025 Kenworth tractor-trailer when it exited the right shoulder of the roadway, hit a power pole, and overturned.

Colman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crittenden County coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation by Accident Reconstructionist Aaron Jestes.