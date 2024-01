LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after a fire that happened on Monday just after midnight at 130 West New Circle Road in Lexington.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they found a shed that was on fire and located one victim inside.

According to the Fayette County Coroner's Office, 47-year-old Damon L. Edens died from smoke inhalation.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.