LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man in a deadly early morning crash on Russel Cave Road and New Circle Road has been identified.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified 27-year-old Leonel Suarez as the victim. He was the only person in the car when the collision happened.

Suarez was transported to UK Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m. due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.