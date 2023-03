ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man died in Ashland Police Department custody after he was arrested on some warrants.

When police arrived on the scene to arrest the man, he fled on foot and officers found him behind a trailer.

Police placed the man in handcuffs and shortly after the man told officers that he had medical issues.

The man was taken to the hospital by police where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by KSP Post 14.