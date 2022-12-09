Man facing new charges after 3-hour long standoff with police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing new charges after allegedly getting into a 3-hour long standoff with Lexington police.

Around 8:00 last night, several officers responded to Old House Road in the Gleneagles neighborhood near Hamburg.

According to officials, Christopher Williams had multiple active arrest warrants.

When police arrived on scene, Williams refused to come out of the home.

After three hours, he was peacefully taken into custody.

While officers made contact with Williams, a child was safely removed from the home.

Police say no one was hurt during the standoff.

Williams is charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon, along with his other charges.