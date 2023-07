LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several charges after a road rage incident in Lexington Tuesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road.

When police were en route, a man involved in the crash became violent.

33-year-old Steven Aube was arrested after a tazer deployment.

Aube is facing several charges including assault, menacing and DUI.

There are no reported injuries from the initial crash.