Man facing attempted murder, several other charges following standoff with police in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested following a standoff with police in Corbin on Wednesday night.

According to an arrest citation, Corbin police responded to a shots fired call on Circle Drive. When arriving on the scene, police say they made contact with Michael Leforce, who was standing in the doorway of an outbuilding.

The arrest citation states that the officer could not see Leforce's right arm and verbally commanded him to "show his hands and come out." Police say that Leforce would not comply with the orders and that he stated that he wanted to "speak with his daughter." The officer said he took cover behind his patrol car until additional units arrived.

According to the arrest citation, more officers arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact again. Officers said that they heard two shots come from inside the building. With the help of the Kentucky State Police, officers say they were able to enter the outbuilding and take Leforce into custody without incident.

According to police, the victim was identified and stated that she and Leforce had gotten into an argument in which he threatened to "shoot her." The victim, along with a witness, says he then shot in her direction twice as she was running away from the building.

The arrest citation states that police got consent from the homeowner to search the outbuilding, where they discovered two bullet holes, several shell casings, three handguns, and an assortment of ammunition.

Leforce is charged with the following:



five counts of attempted murder of a police officer

six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment

attempted murder

three counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

violation of conditions of release

third-degree terroristic threatening

tampering with physical evidence

public intoxication of a controlled substance

He is booked in the Whitley County Detention Center.