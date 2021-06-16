Man flees police, dies after three-car crash in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who fled from police has died in a three-vehicle crash in a Lexington neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed to LEX 18 the crash occurred at Eastland at Gayle Drive and involved a passenger car, an SUV, and a pickup truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital after suffering serious injuries. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Accoring to Sgt. Donnell Gordon, the man who died had been spotted by police just two minutes before the crash. Just after 1 p.m., an officer on the inner loop of New Circle Road said he saw a driver who appeared to be passed out while stopped on the outer loop of New Circle Road. The officer turned onto the outer loop to try to get to the driver, but When the officer got behind the car, the driver fled.

The officer who stopped for the driver didn’t chase him and the officer described the car to dispatchers and told them the driver was turning onto Eastland Parkway.

Shortly after, the man was driving on Gayle Drive and ran the stop sign at the Eastland Parkway intersection. The SUV and the truck were traveling opposite directions on Eastland Parkway and both vehicles hit the car.

