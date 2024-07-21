Man found dead after being trapped under ATV

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County Sheriff's Department reports that they got a call Saturday morning, about a man that was found dead after being trapped under an ATV. The man was identified as 59-year-old James E. Vaughn of Swan Pond.

The sheriff's department says that Vaughn's family says they spoke with him around 2:00 p.m. on Friday — he said he was going to get lumber. The family said they hadn't heard from him, so they started a search that lasted all night.

Vaughn was found on Rufus Mills Ridge off of KY South 11 in the Barbourville area.

Knox County K-9 Deputy Jeremiah Williams and Knox County Deputy Coroner Mike Trent responded to the scene and identified Vaughn.