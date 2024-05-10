Man found dead following flooding in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. — A man was found dead early Thursday morning following flooding in Allen County.

WNKY reports that the Allen County Sheriff's Office and other emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Blankenship Road for a call of an overturned vehicle in water.

When arriving on the scene, officials did not locate anyone in the vehicle but discovered a man around 40 yards from the vehicle.

The man, who was identified as 56-year-old Clarence Novosel, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation.