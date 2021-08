LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say a man was found dead around 6:46 Monday morning.

The man was found unresponsive along Delong Road between Armstrong Mill Road and Colliver Lane by someone driving to work.

Police say they have no idea how he died or how he got there.

Delong Road is shut down due to police investigation.

