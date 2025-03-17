Man found safe in Hart County after search efforts were ended: Report

HART COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hart County Emergency Management reported that a 50-year-old man was found safe after a week-long search in which authorities ended the efforts before he was eventually found.

Officials reported that the man was found in safe condition after authorities searched for the man beginning on Sunday, March 9. The search was suspended on Wednesday, March 12 "due to the lack of new leads."

Officials added that a multi-agency search covered over 10,167 acres and 15.89 square miles before the efforts were ended.

The man, according to officials, was seen by a local property owner after he noticed movement in a covered boat. Officials reported that the man had been staying in a wooded area near Thomas Bend Road before he was found.

