Man hit by train near Broadway and Loudon, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say a man was hit by a train Friday morning in Lexington.

The incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday on the railroad overpass in the area of N. Broadway and W. Loudon. Lexington Police told LEX 18 that the man victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim stated that they were assaulted by someone, knocked unconscious, and left on the tracks.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (859) 258-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more information.