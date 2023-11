BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bardstown man, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the $510,000 jackpot after playing Kentucky 5 online.

The man told lottery officials that he had been playing for 40 years.

According to lottery officials, he and his wife plan to use the money to help remodel their home and are now closer to retirement.

The man received a check for $364,650 after taxes.