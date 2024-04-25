Man hurt in Danville stabbing, suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Danville.

Danville Police responded to the skate park at Millennium Park around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When crews arrived, they located 30-year-old Levi Cook suffering from a stab wound to the back.

Police say witnesses on scene identified a suspect, 32-year-old Justin Green of Junction City, who was immediately detained by police.

Through investigation, officers determined that a fight had broken out between the two men when Green allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Cook. That knife was found under a front seat of a car near the scene.

Cook was transported to a local hospital then airlifted to UK Hospital. No word on his condition.

Green was charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.