Watch Now
News

Actions

Man hurt in Danville stabbing, suspect arrested

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 7:06 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 19:06:53-04

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Danville.

Danville Police responded to the skate park at Millennium Park around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When crews arrived, they located 30-year-old Levi Cook suffering from a stab wound to the back.

Police say witnesses on scene identified a suspect, 32-year-old Justin Green of Junction City, who was immediately detained by police.

Through investigation, officers determined that a fight had broken out between the two men when Green allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Cook. That knife was found under a front seat of a car near the scene.

Cook was transported to a local hospital then airlifted to UK Hospital. No word on his condition.

Green was charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18