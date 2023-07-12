Watch Now
Man hurt in Lexington shooting on Dabney Drive

LEX 18
Posted at 12:22 AM, Jul 12, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that a man was hurt in a shooting on Dabney Drive Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Dabney Drive around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say six homes in the area were hit by gunfire.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

