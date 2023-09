LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highlawn Avenue Monday night around 8:40 p.m.

According to police, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound when arriving at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no suspect has been identified, and anyone with information should call 859-258-3600.