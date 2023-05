LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a man was hurt in a shooting in Lexington Tuesday evening.

At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Fortune Drive for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington police say the suspect fled the scene and they have no information regarding the suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.