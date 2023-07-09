Man in critical condition after breaking into Lincoln County home

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in critical condition after police say he broke into a home early Sunday morning on Martins Trail in Lincoln County.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found a broken window as well as a male around 40-50 years old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shot was fired by the homeowner to prevent the man from continuing with the break in.

According to police, there were two adults and two children in the home at the time of the break-in.

The man was transported by EMS to UK Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

The man is charged with first degree burglary and four counts of endangerment.

Police say it appears to be a random break-in as the homeowner did not know the man who broke in.