Man in custody after large police presence on Lochdale Terrace

LEX 18
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 18:13:43-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in custody after police responded to shots fired call on Lochdale Terrace, south of Lexington on Sunday evening.

When police arrived on the scene, they say that the man exited his home with a gun but went back inside, that's when negotiations began.

Officers were able to get the man to come out of his home without incident and take him into custody.

According to officials, they are still trying to determine the charges but said they want to make sure the man gets mental health treatment first.

Police stressed that the large presence was so that officers on scene could contain the situation and for a concern for the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.

