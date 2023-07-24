Man in custody after officer-involved shooting in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting around 10:30 a.m. Monday in Berea.

According to the Mayor of Berea, Bruce Fraley, police responded to a shots fired call with reports of an officer-involved.

Fraley says there was a domestic dispute on Redbud Drive off South Dogwood near I-75.

A female left the scene in her vehicle but has since been accounted for.

The male was shot once and is getting medical attention.

Kentucky State Police were called to assist at the scene with the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

No officers were injured during the incident.