Man in hospital after overnight shooting in Lexington, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in the hospital after being shot overnight in Lexington.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Pine Street near South Limestone around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim on the road.

The man was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, a disorder between several people led to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation as police are working to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.