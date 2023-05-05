Watch Now
News

Actions

Man in hospital after overnight shooting in Lexington, police investigating

IMG_4502.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_4502.jpg
Posted at 6:19 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 06:19:15-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in the hospital after being shot overnight in Lexington.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Pine Street near South Limestone around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim on the road.

The man was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, a disorder between several people led to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation as police are working to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!