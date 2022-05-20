Man indicted for bank and wire fraud after falsifying identity and buying a horse farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A man now faces charges after faking his identity and taking out several loans for a horse farm.

A federal jury has indicted Christopher Custer with counts of bank and wire fraud. In 2018, Christopher Custer claimed to be a U.S. Navy Seal to loan officers at Traditional Bank. He did this in order to buy a home and land for his equine business.

Custer was then able to take out a second loan in 2019 for his equine farming business. Custer also took out a separate loan for "supporting an oil and gas pipeline inspection business."

Custer was lying about finances, identity, and history to be able to take out the loans.

If convicted, Custer could face up to 30 years in prison and must forfeit $1,572,697.00.

