LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An injury collision reportedly involving a motorcycle occurred Wednesday morning inbound on Oliver Lewis Way at Manchester Street.

Lieutenant Dan Truex says the victim was transported to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There will be significant traffic impacts on Oliver Lewis Way and Manchester Street until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, no charges yet. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.