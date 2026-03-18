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Man injured in shooting at West Sixth Street home, Lexington police say

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LEX 18
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one man was injured in a shooting that happened at a home on West Sixth Street on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and everyone involved has been identified.

Police say that the man was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

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