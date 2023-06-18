Watch Now
Man killed after tree falls on car in Knott County

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 18, 2023
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man is killed in a single car crash in Knott County on Saturday.

According to KSP, a tree fell into the road on KY-1393 in the Mallie community.

A car going southbound on the highway was hit by that tree.

The driver, identified as 70-year-old Gary Amburgey of Pinetop, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knott County Coroner's Office.

The police report said seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

