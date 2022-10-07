Watch Now
Man killed, another injured in Wayne County collision

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Oct 07, 2022
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after a collision involving two vehicles on KY 1894 in Wayne County.

According to authorities, the collision involved a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry, who had collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Ralph W. Jones.

As a result of the collision, Jones died from his sustained injuries, and Starry was transported by EMS to Wayne County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort at the state medical examiner's office for Jones.

KSP Post 11, Trooper Matthew Brumley is handling the investigation.

