Man killed by oncoming traffic after students load school bus in Breathitt County

Posted at 4:06 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 16:06:42-04

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday morning, a man was hit and killed by oncoming traffic crossing the road after a student loaded a Breathitt County school bus.

The district shared that the details of the incident have not yet been released and are still under investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. The loss of a community member is always difficult, especially under these tragic circumstances. Additional Counselors are being made available to provide support as needed."

