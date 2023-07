BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man has died following a firework explosion on July 4.

Florence police say it happened at around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say 48-year-old Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade firework with a homemade mortar tube.

The firework is an instant ignition, and Simpson had cut the wick in half. When the firework was lit, it immediately exploded, killing Simpson.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.