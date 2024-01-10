Man killed in Pulaski County shooting

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after a shooting in Pulaski County last Saturday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., police responded to a house on Heaton Ford Road for reports of a shooting.

20-year-old Jason Hislope was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he later died.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports that the shooting happened during an altercation. Police have identified the shooter as Jeremy Grundy, but it's not clear if he's being charged for the incident.

Police performed CPR on scene until EMS arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

