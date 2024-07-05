Man leads multiple agencies on vehicle, foot pursuit near Fayette-Scott County line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple agencies assisted in a pursuit Friday afternoon near the Fayette-Scott County line.

It happened in the area of Ironworks Road and Georgetown Road and ended on Robin Road.

Kentucky State Police says the situation began when a man led them on a chase. After a vehicle and foot pursuit, they were able to take that man into custody.

KSP says there is no threat to the public at this time. We are waiting to learn more details about what started the pursuit and the name of the man arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 News as we learn more.