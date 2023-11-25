Man partners with Lexington restaurant to serve 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 'The Wok' restaurant owner, Hoang Duong, along with his long-time friend, Zach Smith, partnered up to serve 1,000 Thanksgiving meals on Saturday in Lexington.

What started as a couple of friends serving extra food from their own kitchen to people who were hungry evolved into an organized event where hundreds, and this year, 1,000 meals were given away.

Smith said that this is their biggest year so far. Last year, they sent out 725 meals.

"We started with just kind of working out of our home kitchen, every year we would have a little bit extra food and we would just distribute that and it's just kind of built up," said organizer Zach Smith. "All our friends want to pitch in and help and so when that happens we have more food. We wanted to do it legit and operate out of a kitchen."

Smith says that he wants to organize more events like this in the future, hoping to be able to get something together for Christmas.