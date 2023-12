FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Frankfort pizza delivery driver.

Kedrick Burton pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and complicity to commit second-degree manslaughter.

Jared Banta was shot and killed in December 2016.

Several other people have also pleaded guilty in connection to Banta's murder.

Burton's sentencing is set for February 1.