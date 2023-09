PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man and woman killed in a Bourbon County crash Sunday have been identified.

According to the Bourbon County Coroner's Office, 18-year-old Genifer Estes, who was pregnant, died in the crash that happened at the intersection of Winchester Road and Spears Mill Road Sunday afternoon.

20-year-old Zackary Crisp also died in the crash.

Two others were transported to UK Hospital for injuries.