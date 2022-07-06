Man rescued after kayak sinks in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The heat and humidity didn't stop a man from kayaking along the Kentucky River on Wednesday morning.

All was going swimmingly until Mike Brower found a hole in his kayak. His quick thinking might have been the key to making it to safety.

"It's just like it was hundreds of years ago," Brower said about enjoying the river. "There's no telephone poles, there's no houses."

Brower was enjoying his Wednesday morning until he noticed that hole.

"One minute I'm sitting in the kayak, next minute I'm in the water," he said. "I was kayaking down the Kentucky River here and had gone into Boone Creek, which is about half a mile upstream, fishing."

He called 911 to get help. Rescue teams brought two boats to help bring him to safety.

"The only other way out was to walk through the woods that I wasn't familiar with and all that, or swim," Brower said.

"We did the best we could, he did the best he could," said Gerald Evans with the Lexington Fire Department.

There are some important safety tips for anyone thinking about having fun outdoors this summer. Always wear a safety vest on the water, bring extra supplies, and always have a cell phone and a whistle if the phone fails.