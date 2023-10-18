Man sentenced for defrauding City of Lexington of nearly $4 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in defrauding the City of Lexington.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Nana Kawabena Amuah of Ghana was sentenced to 86 months in federal prison for conspiring to commit money laundering.

In 2021, Amuah directed Shimea McDonald to open bank accounts to receive money from fraud victims. Amuah assisted in obtaining fake IDs for McDonald based on fake ID information she got from real people. Amuah then directed McDonald to wire or bring him stolen funds when money entered the accounts.

The U.S. Attorney's Office (Eastern District of Kentucky) says in August of 2022, Amuah and McDonald impersonated a nonprofit, had correspondence with the City of Lexington via email, and persuaded a City official to wire a total of $3,905,837.05 to a bank account at Truist Bank.

Truist Bank and the City of Lexington were able to recover all fraudulently transmitted funds.

Court documents say that there were 70 other victims of this conspiracy.

McDonald has been convicted for her role and will be sentenced on December 14. For more on her case, click here.

A third person, Jean Meija-Garcia, who allegedly attempted to deposit the City's money, has been charged and is awaiting trial.

Amuah was also ordered to pay $4,743,443.60 in restitution.

