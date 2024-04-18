Man sentenced to 10 years for shooting that killed downstairs neighbor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was sentenced Thursday morning in connection to a 2022 shooting.

On July 22, 2022, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim near the 300 block of Quinton Court. Officers located 38-year-old Kadage Byishimo, who was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

After investigation, police determined a bullet traveled through the floor of 29-year-old Keith Denton’s apartment into Byishimo’s apartment ceiling. The bullet was from an AR-15-style weapon, and the weapon was found behind the apartment building wrapped in a baby blanket believed to be from Denton’s apartment.

Denton was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter, wanton endangerment, and receiving stolen property. He was previously charged with murder. He entered a guilty plea to amended charges in February.

Judge Thomas Travis formally sentenced Denton today in Fayette Circuit Court.

