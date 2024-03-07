Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after showing up to UK Hospital with firearms, explosives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Versailles man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he showed up at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with firearms and explosives, prompting a lockdown.

According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky, 46-year-old Bryan Carroll was sentenced for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for carrying an explosive device during the commission of a felony offense.

Police say that Carroll walked into the emergency room with the weapons back in March of 2021.

The release states that on March 25, police were alerted that Carroll, who had an active felony warrant at the time, was headed to the UK Hospital. Law enforcement met Carroll at the hospital and, during a search of his car, found eight firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, four explosive devices, and one improvised explosive bomb.

The office says that during an interview, Carroll admitted to having firearms on him and acknowledged the other firearms and "fireworks" that were found in his car. Carroll admitted to making explosives with metal cans that contained nails in them and also added that he had more "destructive devices" at his home along with a large amount of explosive materials.

A search warrant was obtained for his home, where law enforcement located two more firearms and six improvised explosive bombs.

Carroll admitted to being in possession of firearms and explosives that he was prohibited from having based on a 2015 conviction for "complicity to traffic a controlled substance in the first degree."